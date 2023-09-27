Innovations in Regenerative Therapy: Stem Cells Industry 2023-2030

Stem Cells Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Stem Cells Industry Data Book – Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production, Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells Market

Grand View Research’s Stem Cells Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in five reports and one sector report overview.

Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

ASCs segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 as it is considered as a gold standard in stem cell-based therapies. They are widely accepted owing to their consistent clinical success especially in hematopoietic transplants and there is a relatively less controversial view regarding their origin

The iPSC segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR through 2023-2030 owing to the increasing focus of companies in using iPS for cell therapies. For instance, in July 2020, Cynata Therapeutics Limited announced positive results for the phase 1 clinical trial of CYP-001, the company’s lead iPSC derived Cymerus

Regenerative medicine dominated the market in 2022 owing to increasing funding by the government for the development of regenerative medicines. For instance, in October 2020, the AusBiotech-led consortium received funding of USD 300,000 from MTPConnect’s Industry Growth Centre Project Fund for the development of regenerative medicines in Australia

Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

hESC derivation provides a unique opportunity for early human development studies

It is believed to hold a substantial potential for regenerative medicine and biopharma

Differentiated derivatives of these cells are applicable for screening assays in development of novel pharmaceutical moieties

Screening for mutagenic as well as toxic compounds can also be carried out using such derivatives

Presence of lack of suitable donor organs and tissues for regenerative medicine is expected to increase the demand thus influencing growth

Stem cell research is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth amongst the other applications

However, presence of controversies pertaining to their use as a consequence of ethical considerations is responsible for steady growth

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Report Highlights

By process, the manual iPSCs production process held the highest market share in 2021. The multiple stages involved during the manufacturing process and key companies providing the expertise for induced pluripotent stem cell production attributes to the growth

By workflow, in 2021, the cell culture was the highest revenue-generating segment. As cell culture is a pivotal step in the production process and the associated costs during numerous steps drive the market growth of this segment

By product, the consumables & kits segment held the largest market in 2021. The continuous use of these iPSCs products during various applications such as toxicology testing is propelling the segment’s growth

By application, drug development and discovery dominated the induced pluripotent stem cells production marketspace in 2021. The prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the increase in innovative drug platforms for development & discovery by utilizing iPSCs as diseased models

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

The products segment dominated the segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.8% in 2022. Among the products, the cells and cell lines segment has emerged as a key contributor to the segment’s revenue

Based on workflow type, the culture and cryopreservation segment dominated the industry with revenue share of 44.5% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the high demand for cryopreservation services and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies

The allogenic MSCs segment accounted for the higher revenue share of 56.6% in 2022. This is attributed to the high safety profile of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells in clinical applications

The bone marrow segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.52% in 2022. Bone marrow is a major source of isolation for mesenchymal cells

Cancer Stem Cells Market Report Highlights

The anti-CSC therapeutics segment accounted for a significant share owing to increasing R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics

Anti-CSCs therapeutics/agents include agents that target key pathways, surface markers, immuno-evasion & tumor microenvironment, along with nanoparticle-based therapies. As key pathways play a major role in tumor regulation, pathway inhibitors captured the largest share owing to the presence of a broad portfolio of products under pipeline

With rising prevalence of bladder cancer, the segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period

North America held the largest share in 2016 owing to presence of a large number of facilities in the U.S. that offer stem cell services

