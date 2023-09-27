Lucintel Forecasts Global Polysomnography Device Market to Reach $0.4 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polysomnography device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, diagnostic laboratory, and homecare setting applications. The global polysomnography device market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising demand for home sleep testing kits, and increasing use of portable polysomnography device.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in polysomnography device market to 2030 by device type (fixed polysomnography devices and portable polysomnography devices), channel (>10 channel, >16 channel, >32 channel, and >56 channel), application (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare settings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, fixed device and portable device are the major segments of polysomnography device market by device type. Lucintel forecasts that fixed is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing popularity among users owing to its accessibility and ability to evaluate the patient’s status outside of sterile laboratories.

Within this market, homecare setting is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to increasing patient demand for a polysomnography equipment for effective at-home sleep testing.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing incidence of sleep disorders among population, availability of modern healthcare facilities, and presence of key players in the region.

Clevemed, Nox Medical, Somnomedics, Resmed, Cidelec, Vyaire Medical, Koninklijke Philips, Natus Medical, BMC Medical, and Recorders & Medicare Systems are the major suppliers in the polysomnography device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056