The global infrastructure monitoring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global infrastructure monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction, automotive, and power generation sectors. The global infrastructure monitoring market is expected to reach an estimated $17.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of automated monitoring and inspection techniques in smart city infrastructures, expanding smart sensor use for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure, and rising preference for ground-penetrating radar (GPR) for bridge, tunnel, and roadway investigations.

In this market, corrosion monitoring, crack detection, damage detection, vibration monitoring, thermal monitoring, multimodal sensing, and strain monitoring are the major segments of infrastructure monitoring market by application.

Lucintel forecast that vibration monitoring is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use in buildings to examine structural dynamics, identify potential stability concerns, and determine the impact of vibrations on the entire infrastructure’s performance.

Within this market, power generation will remain the largest segment due to expanding use of infrastructure monitoring tools for proactive and timely repair of energy sector assets and growing need for remote maintenance in both onshore and offshore systems.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant demand for infrastructure monitoring systems in oil & gas and power transmission & distribution facilities, existence of reliable infrastructures, and presence of key players in the region.

Acellent Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Siemens, Emerson Electric, Digitex Systems, General Electric, Campbell Scientific, National Instruments, Honeywell, and Rockwell Automation are the major suppliers in the infrastructure monitoring market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market