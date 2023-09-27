The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market looks promising with opportunities in the water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemical, power generation, metals and mining, oil and gas and food and beverages market. The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in mining activities, growing demand from chemical industry and on-going technological innovations in irrigation, and development in sewage water treatment and water distribution globally.

In this market, in-line magnetic flowmeters, low flow magnetic flowmeters and insertion magnetic flowmeters are the major segments of electromagnetic flowmeter market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that in-line magnetic flowmeters will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, water and wastewater will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

ABB, Badger Meter,Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, Honeywell International, Krohne Messtechnik, Mccrometer, Omega Engineering, and Siemens are the major suppliers in the electromagnetic flowmeter market.

