Breast Pump And Breastfeeding Accessories Industry To Grow Up As Of Rise In The Global Women’s Employment Rate

Breast pump and breastfeeding accessories industry data book covers breast pump, wearable breast pump & breastfeeding accessories market.

The global Breast Pump And Breastfeeding Accessories Industry generated over USD 4.06 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7.8 % during the forecast 2022-2030.

Grand View Research’s breast pump & breastfeeding accessories industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in 3 reports and one sector report overview:

Breast Pump Market Insights

The global breast pump market generated over USD 1.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast 2022-2030. The key factors driving market growth include rising global women’s employment rates, improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and government initiatives to support working mothers. The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports that there has been visible progress in terms of employment opportunities and gender equality over the last 20 years. The ILO initiated the 2030 United Nations Agenda, which declares that the genders of youth and the disabled population are likely to have equal pay without discrimination in order to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls in order to achieve productive employment, gender equality, and economic development.

North America dominated the industry with a market share of 52.69% in 2022 and is expected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue share majorly due to increased market penetration of breast pumps in this region, on account of the presence of high women employment rates, healthcare expenditure, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and patient awareness levels. Europe captured more than 24% of revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing birth rate coupled with rising women’s employment in the region.

Wearable Breast Pump Market Insights

The global wearable breast pump market generated over USD 350 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. A worldwide surge in women’s employment rate is expected to increase the demand for wearable breast pumps. For instance, as per International Labor Office, in 2018 the women employment rate in developed countries was 52.4% which further increased in developing countries with 69.3%. Similarly, the women employment rate in Sub-Saharan Africa region has also increased to 64.7%. Working women have a relatively high disposable income and less time to breastfeed their babies and thus, are ideal customers for wearable breast pumps.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market insights

The global breastfeeding accessories market generated over USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for breastfeeding accessories is increasing owing to a rise in the global women’s employment rate. Furthermore, an increase in awareness campaigns by government and market players regarding the availability of breastfeeding accessories is anticipated to impel the market growth during the forecast period.

North America dominated the wearable breast pump market with a market share of 52.4% in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to increasing in various government initiatives. For instance, various awareness campaigns by CDC, WHO, and ABM to feed babies with expressed breastmilk using breast pumps is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, CDC has been encouraging women to feed babies with breast milk. In addition, CDC has also laid guidelines & recommendations regarding the proper storage and preparation of breast milk on their website, which is anticipated to increase awareness regarding the importance of breast milk among women, thereby impelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 10.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the well-established healthcare facilities, government support, and a decrease in infant mortality rate.

Similarly, an increasing number of milk banks around the globe is predicted to propel market growth further. Due to the high demand for breast milk storage, the number of milk banks is increasing. Milk banks are beneficial for mothers and are considered a progressive initiative. If the mother is infected and there is a risk of disease transmission, the mother is unable to lactate, or the baby is orphaned, milk banks can offer major advantages. Thus, an increase in the number of milk banks may increase the use of breastfeeding accessories, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of over 42.8% in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of a large target audience and increasing awareness campaigns in this region. Moreover, an increase in the birth rate is expected to help the market grow in this region. For instance, as per Work Bank, the birth rate in China has increased to 1.70 births per woman in 2019 from 1.60 in 2000. The Middle East and Africa region are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyles leading to various diseases.

Breast Pump And Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market players are focused on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge. In addition, strategies such as marketing and promotions are widely used by companies operating in this market to increase awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, educate, encourage, and support nursing mothers, and also to increase the availability and outreach of their component offerings.

Key players operating in the breast pump and breastfeeding accessories industry are –

• Medela LLC

• Laura & Co.

• Newell Brands

• Ameda

• Hygeia Health

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

• Pigeon Corporation

• Motif Medical

• Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

• Willow Innovations, Inc.

• Spectra Baby Usa

• Lavie MOM

• MAYBORN GROUP LIMITED

• Freemie

• BabyBuddha Product, LLC

• iAPOY