The global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 3D gaming consoles market looks promising with opportunities in the microsoft Xbox, sony playstation, and nintendo wii markets. The global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to reach an estimated $23.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising appetite for top-tier gaming experiences, growing adoption of multiplayer online gaming options, and increasing trend of cloud gaming solutions across the globe.

In this market, hardware and software are the major segments of 3D gaming consoles market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that software is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, sony playstation will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

A4Tech, Activision Publishing, Electronic Arts, Guillemot Corporation, Kaneva, Logitech, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo, Oculus, and Sony Corporation are the major suppliers in the 3D gaming consoles market.

