The global chemical sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chemical sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, military and defense, medical, and automotive markets. The global chemical sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $36.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are on-going advancements in the miniaturization and portability of electrochemical sensors, increasing stringent regulations for air and water quality management, and rising acceptance and implementation within the automotive and healthcare sectors.

In this market, electrochemical, optical, and pellistor/catalytic bead are the major segments of chemical sensors market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that electrochemical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Siemens, MSA Safety Incorporated, ABB, Bayer, Honeywell International, Air Test Technologies, General Electric, Sick, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Hans Turck are the major suppliers in the chemical sensors market.

