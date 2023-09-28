The global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electro hydraulic servo valve market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, power, steel, chemical, oil & gas, marine, construction, and healthcare markets. The global electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for nozzle flapper electrohydraulic servo valves, significantly growing oil, gas, and mining industries, and increasing awareness among engineers towards advantages and applications of servo valves.

In this market, nozzle flapper valve, jet pipe servo valve, and deflector jet are the major segments of electro hydraulic servo valve market by valve type.

Lucintel forecasts that nozzle flapper valve is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aerospace will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Yuken Kogyo , MTS Systems, Moog Inc., Atos spa, Parker Hannifin, Aviation industry AVIC Nanjing Servo Control System, Continental Hydraulics, JASC, and Bosch Rexrot are the major suppliers in the electro hydraulic servo valve market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Video Game Market:

2. Cloud Computing Market:

3. Gaming Software Market:

4. Security Software Market:

5. Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market:

6. CRM Software Market Analysis:

7. Application Software Market:

8. Software Market:

9. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market:

10. Data Center Automation Market: