The global military radars market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global military radars market looks promising with opportunities in the air and missile defense, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), navigation and weapon guidance, and space situational awareness markets. The global military radars market is expected to reach an estimated $20.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for low-cost and miniaturized radars, increase in investment to enhance air defense capabilities and rising purchase of combat aircraft in the developed countries.

In this market, ground-based, naval, airborne and space are the major segments of military radars market by platform.

Lucintel forecasts that airborne is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Leonardo are the major suppliers in the military radars market.

