The global navigation system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global navigation system market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, aviation, maritime, and automotive markets. The global navigation system market is expected to reach an estimated $66.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of navigation systems in the automotive sector and growing demand for real time tracking and monitoring facilities across the globe.

In this market, satellite navigation systems, surgical navigation systems, and inertial navigation systems are the major segments of navigation system market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that satellite navigation systems is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, defense will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace, Safran Electronics & Defense, and KVH Industries are the major suppliers in the navigation system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Video Game Market:

2. Cloud Computing Market:

3. Gaming Software Market:

4. Security Software Market:

5. Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market:

6. CRM Software Market Analysis:

7. Application Software Market:

8. Software Market:

9. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market:

10. Data Center Automation Market: