The global refrigerants market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global refrigerants market looks promising with opportunities in the refrigeration system, chillers, air conditioning system, and MAC markets. The global refrigerants market is expected to reach an estimated $29.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are market will be driven by the increasing demand for consumer appliances, rising demand for natural and environment-friendly refrigerants, and growing demand from pharmaceutical and transportation industries.

In this market, HFC, HFO, isobutane, propane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide are the major segments of refrigerants market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that HFC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in air conditioners, chillers, heat pumps, and refrigerators.

Within this market, refrigeration system will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and growing consumption of refrigeration and AC equipment in commercial buildings and supermarkets in the region.

Arkema, Daikin, Honeywell International, The Chemours Company, Linde, and Air Liquide are the major suppliers in the refrigerants market.

