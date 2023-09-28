The global sensor for automated vehicles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 60.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global sensor for automated vehicles market looks promising with opportunities in the signal-level fusion, object-level fusion, feature-level fusion, and decision-level fusion markets. The global sensor for automated vehicles market is expected to reach an estimated $18.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 60.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) safety features, advancement in self-driving commercial vehicles, and rising government efforts to enhance road safety.

In this market, high- level fusion, mid-level fusion, and low-level fusion are the major segments of sensor for automated vehicles market by platform approach.

Lucintel forecasts that high-level fusion will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, feature-level fusion is expected to witness highest growth.

APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Robert Bosch, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, and NXP Semiconductors are the major suppliers in the sensor for automated vehicles market.

