The global smart wiring devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart wiring devices market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global smart wiring devices market is expected to reach an estimated $17.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the surge in smart home and building adoption, increasing demand for improved energy efficiency, and upswing in IOT technology adoption.

In this market, smart switches, smart dimmers, smart thermostat, and smart outlets are the major segments of smart wiring devices market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that smart switches is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, residential will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Leviton Manufacturing, ABB, Crestron Electronics, Siemens, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Control4, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Lutron Electronics are the major suppliers in the smart wiring devices market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Video Game Market:

2. Cloud Computing Market:

3. Gaming Software Market:

4. Security Software Market:

5. Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market:

6. CRM Software Market Analysis:

7. Application Software Market:

8. Software Market:

9. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market:

10. Data Center Automation Market: