Lucintel Forecasts Global Solid-State Car Battery Market to Reach $2.8 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Solid-State Car Battery market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commerical vehicle markets. The global solid-state car battery market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulations and rising emission levels, growing demand for high range electric vehicles, and increasing adoption of electric two wheelers in the developing countries.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in solid-state car battery market to 2030 by propulsion (BEV and PHEV), component (cathode, anode, and electrolyte), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?In this market, BEV and PHEV are the major segments of solid-state car battery market by propulsion. Lucintel forecasts that BEV is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) equipped with more power, quicker charging, and improved safety features.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as government of various countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea have encouraged adoption of EV by providing subsidies, pro-EV policies while discouraging petrol usage.

Hitachi, Enevate, BMW Group, Ionic Materials, Ilika, LG Chem, Murata, NGK Spark Plug, and Johnson Battery are the major suppliers in the solid-state car battery.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

