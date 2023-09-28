The global water-based heating & cooling systems market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global water-based heating & cooling systems market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global water-based heating & cooling systems market is expected to reach an estimated $59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for water based heating & cooling systems that use less energy, rise in construction in the residential and commercial sectors, and increasing government regulatory policies and incentives to make sure energy saving of natural resources.

In this market, chiller, AHUs, cooling towers, and expansion tank are the major segments of water-based heating & cooling systems market by cooling component.

Lucintel forecasts that chillers is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to growing need for cost-effective and economical HVAC systems in hotels, offices, and complexes.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industralization and significantly growing construction sector in the region.

Daikin, Johnson Controls, Carrier, Trane Technologies, Fujitsu, Vasco Group, Purmo Group, Vertiv, and Schneider Electric are the major suppliers in the water-based heating & cooling systems market.

