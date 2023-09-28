Transformative Innovations: MRI Scanners and Accessories Market Analysis 2023-2030

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Scanners and Accessories Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Highlights

The adoption of advanced imaging technologies is augmenting the growth of the MRI market

The open system is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its efficiency to accommodate all sizes of patients without feeling claustrophobic

MRI for neurological and brain disorders dominated the market largely due to the growing number of neurological conditions and increasing demand for the less invasive diagnostic procedure

The high-field MRI segment is expected to experience the fastest growth largely due to its efficiency to provide detailed images for diagnosis

Imaging centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Government initiatives to improve primary care is one of the major factors impacting the segment growth

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Report Highlights

Based on type, radiofrequency coil segments accounted for the largest market share of 59.5% in 2022. It is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9 % over the forecast period.

Based on application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest market share of 22.6% in 2022 and the segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9%.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue share and the ambulatory care center segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1%.

MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market Report Highlights

Optical Tracking Systems like cameras are largely adopted by MRI manufacturers due to their increased efficacy and image capture accuracy

The marker systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in the global market during the forecast period

The North America region dominated with a revenue share of 58.38% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2022 to 2030

Competitive Landscape

The high price is one of the most impeding factors for the sales of these systems. The major players are focusing on minimizing the prices for medium-strength MRI systems using various methods. Technological advancements in manufacturing and the high influx of these systems in the market is expected to bring the prices down in the upcoming years.

Some of the recent strategies by major players include:

In February 2022, Siemens Healthineers entered into an agreement with Universal Medical Imaging to promote 5G remote imaging diagnosis in China. This agreement is aimed at building a primary medical ecosystem for 5G remote diagnosis.

In May 2022, Philips received FDA 510(k) clearance for its new MR 7700 3.0T MR system. In both research and advanced clinical diagnostics, this system is anticipated to offer unequalled performance and precision.

In January 2022, the company & the University Hospital Brandenburg a der Havel signed a 10-year partnership deal of USD 18.75 million for advanced patient care. Under the terms of this agreement, the company will renew and expand the hospital’s diagnostic options through the delivery of advanced technology solutions.

In April 2022, GE Healthcare entered into a partnership with Unilabs, a leading European diagnostic services provider, to provide advanced imaging equipment and digital technology in Portugal. The agreement covers, MRI, CT, ultrasound devices, mammography, and X-ray machines.

In August 2022, GE Healthcare collaborated with Boston Scientific-a global medical device manufacturer-to provide end-to-end innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India.

In April 2021, the company received FDA clearance for its markerless motion tracking system, Tracoline, which is compatible with the scanner of Siemens, GE, and Philips.

