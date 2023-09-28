Single-Use Biomanufacturing Industry To Grow Up Due To Several Advantages Offered Over Traditional Manufacturing Components

Single-use biomanufacturing industry data book covers single-use bioprocessing, bioreactor, assemblies & filtration assemblies market.

Single-use biomanufacturing industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the data book, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Insights

The global single-use bioprocessing market size was valued at USD 19.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030. The adoption of single-use bioprocessing technology is driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals over the past few years, along with an increase in investments for the development of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and others. Furthermore, benefits pertaining to the use of single-use technology, such as significant reduction in costs and time required for operations & facility construction have supported the implementation of single-use systems in the bioprocessing sector.

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 34.2% in 2022, which can be attributed to the presence of an established pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industry in the region as well as a high extent of R&D activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 16.71% over the forecast period. The region’s growing bioprocessing market has resulted in multiple investments from several global companies.

Single-use Bioreactor Market Insights

The global single-use bioreactor market size was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030. In the single-use bioreactor market, the Stirred-tank bioreactors segment led the global market in 2021 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 80%. Single-use bioreactors are available in various capacities such as Up to 10L, 11-100L, 101-500L, 501-1500L, and above 1500L.

Single use bioreactors and fermenters have seen huge adoption in the bioprocessing market. Benefits such as reduction in facility construction cost, the flexibility of multi-product handling, and elimination of cleaning requirements have assisted in the implementation of this technology by bioprocess manufacturers. Increased demand for biologics has also led to an increase in bioreactor capacity in the past years to address the scale restrictions.

Single-use Assemblies Market insights

The global single-use assemblies market size was valued at USD 8.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.57 % from 2022 to 2030. Single-use assemblies are preassembled plastic fluid paths and self-contained products. They are built by a combination of various standard components and are usually ready-to-use and gamma irradiated to ensure sterility. The broadly used industrial products include sampling bottles, filters, tubings, check valves, clamps, sterile connectors, fittings, and seals. The growing biologics market, continuous technological innovations in bioprocessing, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D and widespread adoption of single-use assemblies by various CMOs are expected to boost the industry growth during the forecast period.

North America dominated the regional market with a share of 36.45% in 2022. This major share can be attributed to the growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, advancement in products, and increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer coupled with investments and funding in drug discovery research. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.64% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the strategic developments from key players.

Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Insights

The global single-use filtration assemblies market size was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2021 is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market has seen a surge in popularity as a result of their ability to provide a contamination-free solution to traditional stainless-steel systems. These filtration assemblies are made using reinforced hose and welding applications, which eliminates the need for associated validation protocols and sterilization steps. Many biopharmaceutical companies are opting for single-use filtration assemblies for final and bulk fill operations due to the increased importance of maintaining sterile conditions. This has been driven by a growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, low risk of cross-contamination, faster implementation, and an increase in life sciences research and development activities.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 with 36.4%. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals are further propelling the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific market is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 21.75% in the market during the forecast period.

Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the single-use bioprocessing market is high due to the presence of a substantial number of both well-established companies and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the industry.

Key players operating in the Single-use Biomanufacturing Industry are –

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Corning, Inc.

• Eppendorf AG

• PBS Biotech, Inc.

• Avantor, Inc.

• Entegris, Inc.

• Kuhner AG

• MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Lonza

• AGC Biologics (CMC Biologics)

• Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH