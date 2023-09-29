BR&D Landscape Sees Huge Increase in Interest for Natural Swimming Ponds

Highlands Ranch, CO, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Colorado-based landscaping company, BR&D Landscape, has reported a significant increase in interest for natural swimming ponds. The company, which specializes in sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping solutions, has seen a surge in demand for natural swimming ponds as more homeowners seek to reduce their environmental impact and enjoy chemical-free swimming.

Natural swimming ponds, also known as natural swimming pools, are 100-percent chemical-free pools that are filtered through aquatic plants and helpful bacteria. They provide a natural water garden and are a wonderful eco-friendly alternative for those seeking a chemical-free way to treat their pools. First introduced over 25 years ago in Austria and Germany, natural swimming pools are currently seeing a surge in popularity in the U.S. and Canada.

“A common theme among all of our clients is sustainability,” says Brett Stanley, the owner of BR&D Landscape. “People are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of traditional swimming pools and are looking for more eco-friendly alternatives. Natural swimming ponds offer a great solution for those who want to enjoy swimming without the use of harsh chemicals.”

There are many benefits to natural swimming ponds, including:

Chemical-free swimming: Natural swimming ponds do not require the use of harsh chemicals, such as chlorine, to keep the water clean. Instead, they rely on natural filtration systems, such as aquatic plants and beneficial bacteria, to keep the water clear and healthy.

Eco-friendly: Natural swimming ponds are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional swimming pools. They do not require the use of chemicals, which can be harmful to the environment, and they provide a natural habitat for wildlife.

Low maintenance: Natural swimming ponds require less maintenance than traditional swimming pools. They do not require the use of chemicals, which means less time spent balancing the water chemistry. They also require less cleaning, as the natural filtration system helps to keep the water clean.

Aesthetically pleasing: Natural swimming ponds can be seamlessly integrated with the landscape and designed to look like a naturally occurring water feature. They provide a beautiful and natural addition to any backyard.

Increase Property Value: Creating a backyard oasis can greatly enhance the value of one’s home. Properties that feature well-maintained and professionally designed landscaping tend to experience an increase in their overall property values.

Year-Round Enjoyment: Compared to a traditional pool, natural pools bring added beauty and a unique aesthetic during the winter season.

Health benefits: Swimming in a natural swimming pond can have health benefits. The lack of chemicals means that the water is gentler on the skin and eyes, and the natural filtration system can help to improve water quality.

BR&D Landscape has been at the forefront of the natural swimming pond trend, offering a range of sustainable and eco-friendly landscaping solutions to homeowners in Colorado. The company specializes in the design, creation, and maintenance of natural swimming ponds, living swimming pools, ponds, and landscape water features.

“We are thrilled to see the growing interest in natural swimming ponds,” says Brett Stanley. “We believe that they offer a great solution for those who want to enjoy swimming in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality natural swimming ponds and helping them to reduce their environmental impact.”

As more homeowners seek to reduce their environmental impact and enjoy chemical-free swimming, natural swimming ponds are likely to become even more popular. With their many benefits, they offer a great solution for those who want to enjoy swimming in an eco-friendly and sustainable way.

