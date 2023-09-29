Aptech Salt Lake Unveils State-of-the-Art IT Training Center in Salt Lake

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Aptech Salt Lake, a renowned global leader in IT education and training, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge IT Training Center in Salt Lake. This new facility marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the ever-evolving world of information technology.

Aptech Salt Lake, the IT Training Center, located in Salt Lake, Kolkata, is set to become the hub for IT enthusiasts, professionals, and students seeking high-quality, industry-relevant education in Salt Lake City. With a legacy of over three decades in IT education, Aptech brings a wealth of expertise and experience to this thriving technology community.

Key highlights of Aptech Salt Lake’s IT Training Center

Cutting-Edge Facilities: Our state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and infrastructure, providing a conducive learning environment for all our students.

Expert Faculty: Aptech Salt Lake boasts a team of highly experienced and certified instructors who bring real-world expertise to the classroom. Their dedication to students’ success is unparalleled.

Comprehensive Course Offerings: We offer a wide range of IT courses and programs, including software engineering, web development, data science, cybersecurity, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced professional looking to upskill, we have a program tailored for you.

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Our curriculum is regularly updated to align with industry trends, ensuring that our graduates are job-ready and equipped to tackle the challenges of today’s IT landscape.

Placement Assistance: Aptech Salt Lake is committed to helping students transition into successful careers. We provide placement assistance, interview preparation, and access to a network of industry connections.

Community Engagement: We believe in giving back to the community. Through various initiatives, Aptech Learning, the best IT Training Center in Salt Lake is dedicated to promoting IT education and awareness in Salt Lake City.

Flexible Learning Options: We understand the diverse needs of our students. That’s why we offer flexible learning options, including part-time, full-time, and online courses.

Aptech Learning, the best IT Training Center in Salt Lake aims to bridge the skills gap in the local IT industry by offering world-class education and empowering individuals to thrive in the digital age. Our commitment to excellence and innovation is at the core of everything we do.

About Aptech Salt Lake

Aptech Learning is a premier IT Training Center in Salt Lake City. As part of the global Aptech network, we are dedicated to providing high-quality IT education and career development opportunities to individuals and professionals. With a focus on industry-relevant curriculum and experienced faculty, we aim to equip our students with the skills needed to succeed in the dynamic IT sector.

Company Info

Company Name – Aptech Computer Education Salt Lake

Address – DA – 6, 2nd Avenue Sector I, Bidhannagar, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, 700064

Phone – +91 9331002377 / (033) 2321 6761 / (033) 2358 9415

Email id – info@aptechsaltlake.com

Website – https://aptechsaltlake.com/