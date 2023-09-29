Totally Custom Designs Announces Strategic Partnership with Blum

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Totally Custom Designs, a leading figure in the South African custom interiors and cabinetry design landscape, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Blum, the renowned and innovative hardware solutions company.

This collaboration will harness the strengths of both industry giants, combining Totally Custom Designs’ expertise in bespoke interiors with Blum’s trailblazing solutions in the world of cabinetry hardware.

Bringing the Best of Both Worlds

Totally Custom Designs has always been committed to delivering excellence and precision in every project. By integrating Blum’s high-quality hardware components, clients can expect an even higher standard of functionality, durability, and aesthetics in their custom designs.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership,” says Stephan Breach, CEO of Totally Custom Designs. “Blum’s reputation for producing top-tier cabinetry hardware aligns seamlessly with our dedication to crafting unique, high-quality interiors. This collaboration will elevate the offerings we can provide to our clientele.”

A Shared Vision for the Future

Both companies share a vision for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Blum, with its 60-plus years of experience in the realm of cabinetry hardware, compliments Totally Custom Designs’ passion for bringing clients’ visions to life with unparalleled craftsmanship.

A Promise of Enhanced Quality

With this collaboration, customers can anticipate:

Cutting-edge Designs: The fusion of Totally Custom Designs’ creative approach with Blum’s innovative hardware ensures modern, functional, and timeless creations.

Long-lasting Functionality: Blum’s hinges, pull-out systems, and lift systems promise durability, ensuring that the custom designs not only look good but last for generations.

Seamless Integration: Blum’s products will be smoothly integrated into Totally Custom Designs’ projects, ensuring cohesion and elegance in every design.

About Totally Custom Designs

Totally Custom Designs has been a hallmark of excellence in the Cape Town design landscape, specializing in tailor-made cabinetry and interior solutions. Their work reflects a deep commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and client satisfaction. With each project, they aim to transform spaces into functional works of art.

About Blum

Blum is a global leader in cabinetry hardware solutions. With a presence in over 120 countries, Blum has been a byword for innovation, constantly redefining the standards for hinges, lift systems, and pull-out systems. Their products reflect a commitment to functionality, durability, and design.

