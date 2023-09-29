Breezy Point Smiles in Queens Raises the Bar with Laser Dentistry to Enhance Patient Comfort

Queens, NY, USA, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Breezy Point Smiles, a trusted name in the realm of dental care, takes pride in unveiling its latest innovation, poised to revolutionize the dental experience for the residents of Queens. By embracing cutting-edge laser dentistry, the practice is setting new standards, placing paramount importance on enhancing patient comfort, all while maintaining the highest quality of care.

Dr. Ron Kaminer, a distinguished dentist at Breezy Point Smiles, shared his perspective: “Our unwavering commitment to the comfort and well-being of our patients has always been at the core of our practice. Laser dentistry empowers us to execute precise procedures, alleviating discomfort and expediting healing times.“

Breezy Point Smiles has made substantial investments in advanced laser dentistry technology, which provides a comprehensive array of virtually painless and minimally invasive procedures. Whether routine cleanings or intricate treatments, patients can anticipate shorter recovery periods and an anxiety reduction often associated with traditional dental procedures.

Dr. Geraldine McManus, another Breezy Point Smiles dentist, elaborated, “Laser dentistry in Queens is a true game-changer. The pinpoint precision of lasers minimizes the necessity for anesthesia, mitigates swelling, and frequently obviates the need for sutures, ensuring our patients leave our office with a smile, both figuratively and literally.“

Laser dentistry at Breezy Point Smiles is suitable for patients of all ages, ranging from children to seniors. The practice remains unwavering in its dedication to providing a comfortable and stress-free environment, making dental care accessible and enjoyable for everyone throughout Queens.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Breezy Point Smiles

Phone: (718) 474-6500

Email: breezypointsmiles@gmail.com

Website: www.breezypointsmiles.com

About Breezy Point Smiles

Breezy Point Smiles is a vanguard dental practice in Queens, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in patient care. Boasting a team of accomplished dentists equipped with cutting-edge technology and guided by a patient-centric philosophy, Breezy Point Smiles aims to offer top-tier dental services to the Queens community. The practice offers a wide spectrum of treatments encompassing general, cosmetic, and state-of-the-art laser dentistry, all meticulously designed to enhance patient comfort and oral health.