Pinnacle Infotech Unveils Participation in Top Industry Trade Shows

West Bengal, India, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pinnacle Infotech, a global BIM leader, is set to make waves in the construction and design industry with its participation in a series of high-profile trade shows in 2023. From NECA to DBIA, the company is ready to showcase its innovative technologies and expertise to industry peers and enthusiasts.

The journey begins with the NECA (National Electrical and Communications Association) Convention & Trade Show from September 30 to October 2, where Pinnacle Infotech will present cutting-edge digital solutions that are revolutionizing the electrical and systems contracting sector at Booth No. 828.

Next on the agenda is the Chicago Build Expo, a premier event for construction and design professionals in the Midwest from October 11th to 12th. Here, the company will demonstrate the pivotal role of BIM and technology in shaping the future of the industry at Booth No. 422.

Pinnacle will then be hosting the 5th global BIM Summit in Dallas, a two-day event on Oct 26 and Oct 27 exclusively for its customers and AEC industry peers. This event is going to be a confluence of industry leaders, a hub of innovation, and a glimpse into the future of BIM technology.

The company is also making its mark at the SMACNA Annual Convention from Oct 15 to Oct 18, focusing on sheet metal and HVAC. Attendees can explore how Pinnacle’s solutions streamline processes and drive excellence in these specialized fields at booth 712.

Pinnacle Infotech will showcase groundbreaking digital solutions that are revolutionizing the electrical industry at the IEC Spark 2023 from 16th Oct to 18th Oct. Visitors can explore how technology-driven approaches are enhancing efficiency and precision in electrical contracting.

The journey continues at the Design-Build Conference & Expo (DBIA Conference) 2023 from Nov 1 to Nov 3, where Pinnacle Infotech will engage in discussions on the future of design-build, innovative approaches, and the transformative power of collaboration at Booth No. 439.

The zenith of the journey is participation in Autodesk University 2023 from Nov 13 – Nov 15, 2023. Pinnacle Infotech invites attendees at Booth No. 657 to delve into the world of design through insightful sessions and captivating exhibits. To add excitement to the event, the company is offering a giveaway that promises to leave attendees thrilled.

The participation spree culminates with the building show- Construct Canada. At booth no. 1722, attendees will discover how Pinnacle’s innovative solutions are transforming construction processes and driving excellence.

Throughout this remarkable journey, Pinnacle Infotech aims to share experiences, insights, and the latest industry trends from each trade show.

For registration and more information about the events please visit: https://pinnacleinfotech.com/events-and-tradeshows/