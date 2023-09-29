PCOnline Chooses Newark, Delaware, for Location of Strategic Spinoff for Supply Chain Management

Wilmington, DE, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — EtailFlow LLC, a supply chain management company created as a strategic spinoff from Delaware-based national ecommerce leader PCOnline earlier this year, will grow its operations alongside its parent company in Newark, Delaware.

PCOnline leadership actively searched sites in Delaware and throughout the region for a new location to grow EtailFlow before selecting space adjacent to its 80-employee headquarters in Prides Crossing off Route 4. The EtailFlow facility will feature a fulfillment center; a fully customized ERP system, including a smart warehouse; fulfillment of Seller-Fulfilled Prime orders; Fulfilled by Amazon preparation services; direct business-to-consumer orders; purchasing agent services; and return processing services.

With this breadth of services and a pipeline of business with projected year-over-year revenue increases of 20%, EtailFlow plans to add at least 45 jobs to its current Delaware staff of two during the next three years. These full-time positions will include warehouse staff, technicians, workshop operators and logistic specialists.

“We’re pleased that EtailFlow LLC is expanding their operations and creating new jobs in Newark,” said Governor John Carney. “We remain committed to helping entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses here in Delaware. This decision reaffirms that Delaware is the ideal place for businesses to thrive.”

PCOnline was founded in a home garage in Newark by two University of Delaware graduate students in 2015 as an ecommerce business to resell computers on Amazon. Since then, the company has become the top Amazon reseller in the PC category and expanded onto the Walmart Marketplace and Newegg Marketplace platforms while developing relationships with most major computer manufacturers.

PCOnline grew nearly 300% in revenue from 2020 to 2022. In recognition, the company received a 2022 Blue Hen 17&43 Award as the fastest-growing company led by UD alumni and ranked #3 on the 2022 Philadelphia100 Forum 100 Fastest Growing Companies list.

As part of that growth, the company expanded from its focus on ecommerce to providing additional supply chain services. In 2023, the decision was made to spin off those services – distribution, logistics and warehousing – from PCOnline’s main business into EtailFlow.

“EtailFlow LLC’s expansion in Delaware is a testament to PCOnline’s commitment to growth and innovation,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “As they set their sights on new horizons, they exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the opportunities that are here in the First State.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership supported EtailFlow’s request to the Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $155,970 from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grants is dependent upon the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved the request.

“At EtailFlow, our core mission is to redefine the supply chain industry while leaving a meaningful impact on our community,” said Charles Zhang, chief executive officer, EtailFlow. “We are dedicated to generating more employment prospects for our local community, ultimately infusing vitality in the Delaware economy.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) is the nonprofit public/private organization that leads Delaware’s statewide economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent.

About EtailFlow LLC

EtailFlow is a leading supply chain management company focusing on efficiently distributing electronic goods. With a strong emphasis on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, EtailFlow offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes purchasing services, add-on-value services and logistics.