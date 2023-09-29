Cybrosys Technologies to Launch ShipStation Odoo 16 Connector App in September 2023

Calicut, India, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cybrosys Technologies, a leader in cutting-edge technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the ShipStation Odoo 16 Connector App in September 2023. This innovative application is set to revolutionize the way businesses handle shipping logistics by seamlessly integrating with more than 25 prominent shipping companies through ShipStation.

Simplifying Shipping Operations

With the ShipStation Odoo 16 Connector App, businesses can consolidate their shipping operations into a single, user-friendly platform. Here are some key features that make this integration indispensable:

One Platform for All Carriers: Streamline shipping operations by managing multiple carriers through a unified platform.

Package Import: Easily import packages to enhance shipping efficiency.

Tracking Made Easy: Obtain tracking numbers and real-time tracking status for better transparency and customer satisfaction.

Seamless Integration: One-click integration of shipping rates with sales orders for a smoother process.

Import Carriers and Services: The app offers the option to import carriers and services effortlessly, ensuring flexibility and customization.

Cybrosys Technologies remains committed to delivering solutions that optimize business processes and enhance overall productivity. The ShipStation Odoo 16 Connector App is a testament to this commitment, providing businesses with a powerful tool to streamline shipping operations and boost efficiency.

For more information about Cybrosys Technologies and the ShipStation Odoo 16 Connector App, please visit Cybrosys Technologies Website.

Media Contact:

Cybrosys Technologies

Website: https://www.cybrosys.com/

Email: info@cybrosys.com

Mobile: 8606827707