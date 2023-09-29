Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.4% From 2023 To 2030

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book Covers Teeth Whitening, Dental Implants, Dental Crown & Bridges and Dental Veneers Market.

The global Cosmetic Dental Products Industry was estimated at USD 21.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Teeth Whitening Market Insights

The global teeth whitening market size was estimated at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. With an increase in the population opting for the improvement of dental aesthetics, this industry has undergone great advancements. Developing countries have generated a large amount of disposable income which is the main reason why the market is flourishing. The geriatric population, in general, has propagated the growth of this industry with old age-related tooth ailments. Factors such as the increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, evolving medical tourism of dental treatment, and the introduction of multiple government initiatives for public oral health care, are few growth enablers for the market.

The industry is led by North America with a revenue share of around 37% in 2021, owing to the technological advancement and increase in the number of individuals opting for procedures involved in the teeth whitening market. The region has high awareness regarding oral health and the people opting for cosmetic procedures have also seen a surge. Asia Pacific is set to grow tremendously with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing amount of disposable income that is being generated in developing countries like India and China.

Dental Implants Market Insights

The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas along with rising demand for prosthetics are some of the key factors expected to boost the industry growth. Prosthetics play a major role in propelling the demand for these implants through oral rehabilitation, which helps in restoring the oral function and facial form of a patient. Acceptance level for dental implants is increasing among patients and dental surgeons due to limitations of removable prosthetics, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and need for maintenance.

In 2022, North America dominated the global industry and accounted for the maximum share of more than 35.50% of the overall revenue. The prominent drivers of the region include the growing geriatric population with a high incidence of dental conditions and high awareness among the population regarding oral preventive & restorative treatments in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing economic stability and disposable income. Asian countries have dense populations, with a growing burden of geriatric population.

Dental Crown & Bridges Market insights

The global dental crowns and bridges market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand a CAGR of 7.78% by 2026. Factors such as rising prevalence of dental disorders, high demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental medical tourism in the developing economies are anticipated to majorly influence the growth. Dental crowns and bridges are the prosthetic devices used for dental restoration. They are fixed on the damaged tooth with dental cement that helps improve the strength and overall appearance of the tooth. Rising awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to bode well for the overall growth in the near future.

Rise in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry is expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of novel technologies, such as CAD/CAM is anticipated to stimulate growth. This technology is expected to gain popularity in near future since it improves the creation and design of dental restorations.

North America economies, such as Canada and U.S. are expected to hold a significant market share owing to the supportive reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period due to efforts by manufacturers to promote their products and expand their customer base.

Dental Veneers Market Insights

The global dental veneers market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing demand for cosmetic procedures in dentistry is driving awareness about the products such as dental veneers. The rising occurrence of dental ailments, growing demand for restorative dental procedures, emerging dental tourism worldwide, and growing expendable income in developing countries are some of the key driving factors contributing to market growth. The dental care sector was significantly impacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the government-imposed social distancing guidelines.

North America dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of 48.7% in 2021 due to the growth of the geriatric American population. Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing medical tourism, growing awareness related to dental health, and rising R&D activities, Asia Pacific dental veneers market is likely to have rapid growth. The infrastructure of medical care in Asia pacific is developing with the availability of advanced medical equipment.

Cosmetic Dental Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.

Key players operating in the cosmetic dental products industry are –

• Colgate Palmolive

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Johnson & Johnson.

• Procter & Gamble

• Brodie & Stone

• Unilever.

• Church & Dwight Co.

• Institut Straumann

• Envista Holding Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG)

• Biohorizons IPH, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Dentsply Sirona

• Dentium.

• Henry Schein Inc

• 3M Health Care.

• OSSTEM Implant.

• Glidewell Laboratories

• Coltene

• Ultradent Products Inc.