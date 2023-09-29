Aavenir is Now a SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant and ISO 27001:2022 Certified Organization

Texas, USA, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir Inc, a leading AI-enabled Contract Management and Source-to-Pay Solutions provider, reaffirms its commitment to data and information security with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001:2022 certifications.

Aavenir, a pioneer in providing Connected Contract Management experience on the ServiceNow platform, makes a big announcement of attaining data security and compliance certifications, demonstrating the company’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and fortifying its information security posture.

Aavenir’ has attained the ISO 27001:2022 certification, which signifies its successful establishment of a robust framework dedicated to identifying, managing, and mitigating risks, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer information.

It has also attained SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification, which again is a testament to the organization’s capability to shield customer data through the rigorous implementation of controls, processes, and security measures.

Jesal Mehta, CEO and Founder of Aavenir, expressed, ‘Our customers’ trust is paramount to us, and we have taken significant steps to enhance our data security posture. The attainment of both SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001:2022 certifications reflect our dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding the highest industry standards.’

Gaurang Soni, CTO at Aavenir, added, ‘Aavenir’s achievements in data security reaffirm our unwavering commitment to earning and maintaining customer trust and data integrity. Clients can confidently rely on Aavenir to deliver innovative AI-powered contract management and Source-to-Pay solutions and the highest level of security for their critical business information.’

Aavenir assures that customer data is handled strictly with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. The company remains dedicated to continuous security enhancements and will maintain rigorous controls to adapt to evolving security threats.

About Aavenir

Aavenir helps enterprises maximize efficiency and boost ROI with AI/ML-powered Source-to-Pay applications on ServiceNow, including Sourcing Management, Vendor Onboarding, Contract Lifecycle Management, Contract Compliance Management, and Accounts Payable Automation. For more information, visit: aavenir.com

