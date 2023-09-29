Insolation Energy Participates in Asia’s Largest B2B Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023

New Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Insolation Energy Ltd. (INA), a leading name in India’s solar panel manufacturing industry, is participating in the forthcoming 16th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo being held from 4 to 6 October 2023 in Greater Noida (Uttar-Pradesh), India.

Renewable Energy India Expo, popularly known as REI celebrated 15 glorious years of togetherness with the industry at the Crystal edition last year in September 2022. REI is recognized as Asia’s leading B2B expo focusing on Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Bio-Energy, Energy Storage and Electric Vehicles and Charging Infra.

The forthcoming 16th edition of REI Expo (4-6 October 2023) is estimated to attract over 700+ Exhibitors, 40,000+ trade visitors and esteemed policy-makers, decision-makers, influencers, technical experts and professionals. The REI Expo offers an all-inclusive platform to domestic and international manufacturers, traders, buyers and professionals from across the renewable energy domain.

The REI Expo is a globally renowned platform that provides all participants with a unique opportunity to exchange groundbreaking ideas & technologies on an international platform. All those taking part in the Expo will not only get in-depth insights about all the latest technological innovations in the renewable energy sector but also meet the top-notch decision makers who are playing a crucial role in shaping the renewable energy sector not only in India but also across the globe.

Like all previous editions, in the Expo this year, global trends in the renewable energy industry will be discussed with industry experts & renowned speakers. The arrangement of some exclusive networking events for better connection developments has also been made through interactive conferencing. Workshops and seminars will also take place during the exhibition so that all the participants can benefit from a global network by meeting globally renowned industry experts.

The 16th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo to be held from 4-6 October is a must-visit for Academia, Advocacy Groups, Architects, Associations and Industry leaders, Building Owners, Clean-Tech specialists, Code Officials, Consultants, Construction and rigging Companies, Component Manufacturers, Contractors, Corporates, End users, Engineers, Environmental Groups, Entrepreneurs, Equipment Manufacturers, Venture Capitalists, Financial Institutions etc., Governments and High-level Decision Makers, Green Power Providers, Insurance Firms, International Organizations, Law Firms, Media, Municipalities, Nonprofit Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, Policy Level Thinkers, Planners, Project Developers, PSUs, R&D institutions, Technology Developers, Trade Associations, and Utility Providers.

The REI team is making untiring efforts to make visitor participation an enriching experience at every stage. More details are available on https://renewableenergyindiaexpo.com/