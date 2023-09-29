To Schedule Medical Transfer on Time, Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Always Ready

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Patients require nothing more than on-time scheduling of medical evacuation service that can guarantee a journey without any delay, and that in turn can result in shifting patients without causing any trouble on the way. Selecting Vedanta Air Ambulance can ensure patients will receive the best services via Air Ambulance from Kolkata guaranteeing a medical transfer without any difficulties or complications occurring while relocating patients. We can provide specialized medical assistance as per the urgent requirements of the patients and never miss a chance to offer the right solution to them in case of a critical emergency.

We never fail to offer the right relocation support to the patients in need and come up with the best suiting alternative that can be effective in transferring critical patients safely. Our team is operational round the clock which allows us to come to the rescue of the patients in the mean hour of medical emergency and ensure the process of evacuation gets completed without hampering the well-being and stability of the health of the patients. Our rapid relocation mission at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata guarantees early access to the medical facility in times of emergency.

Get Early Access to the Healthcare Facility with Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

The journey to the medical facility is managed effectively by the specialized and dedicated team of Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati which is always ready to respond to the requirements put forth by the ailing patients. We have a team of medical and aviation personnel always available to add to the comfort and safety of the patients while they are in transit.

Once we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati got a request for shifting a patient with respiratory tract infection who needed end-to-end comfort and proper medical attention at the time of relocation. We arranged an air ambulance that had all the essential medical equipment installed in correlation with the breathing issue being witnessed by the patient. But right in the middle of the flight, the patient started having breathing complications, and his health deteriorated drastically, leaving our team concerned and worried about the situation. The medical team appeared to the rescue of the patient and provided the necessary medication so that his condition could be retrieved. To our misfortune, he regained consciousness and didn’t feel any trouble until the journey to the selected destination came to an end.