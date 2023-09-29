IEA Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit: Chairman of Ensorcia Group, Daniel Layton, calls for concrete and unified efforts for the Energy Transition

New York, USA, 2023-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Daniel Layon and others leaders and industrial experts, during the World Energy Transition Summit organized on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Taking advantage of the Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit held by the IEA in Paris, Daniel Layton, President of Ensorcia Group, calls for a collaborative approach to accelerate the energy transition. As he argued last week during the closing remarks at the World Energy Transition Summit organized on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Layton stresses the need to create an attractive economic environment to facilitate the development of rapid and concrete solutions. He pleads for the unity of private corporations, investors and governments to collectively contribute to the global energy transition goals.

Daniel Layton reminds that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 requires to produce 3 million tons LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) battery grade, a key components of carbon-free vehicles; which is a 30x factor in 10 years.

He underlines the challenge – analysts plan on a 700 thousand tons LCE short – and claims as a mining company on the emergency to act now, with sustainable long-term lasting solutions.

“While timelines might shift, our commitment and objectives remain the same”

Ensorcia Group is a frontrunner in the sustainable battery metals supply chain and pioneer in sustainable lithium extraction, he claims as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. “Our company is actively involved in several projects worldwide; over the next three years, we plan to deploy investments close to 1 billion USD. Ensorcia collaborates with scientists, businesses, governments, and mineral owners to extract and process raw materials in a responsible and effective manner. We utilize the IBAT advanced technology – the only third party verified mobile DLE at commercial scale – that allows to produce battery grade lithium faster and in an environmentally-friendly manner” underlines Layton.

The Importance of an Economic Ecosystem

Daniel Layton referred to the barriers that his company is faced with, despite having scientifically proven solutions for sustainable lithium extraction at scale. “There’s not going to be enough materials. Governments have to move faster. The demand for materials is rising, and it’s crucial for governments to adapt. A more agile regulatory environment would significantly accelerate our progress. There’s a lot of dialogue surrounding this topic, but it’s vital to focus on practical and innovative solutions that can truly make a difference.”

Ensorcia’s CEO underscores the need to establish a viable economic ecosystem that supports the energy transition. He believes that corporations should invest in innovation and research, promote stable employment, support local communities, and still generate profits. “In our journey toward green energies, it’s essential to remember the economic dynamics and the value of profitable operations. Through public-private collaboration, we have the opportunity to forge a balanced ecosystem where businesses can thrive and mutually benefit, while paving the way for a sustainable and affordable future for all.” said Layton.

Daniel Layton concludes with a resounding call for coordinated action to accelerate the regulation, innovation, and funding of sustainable lithium exploitation. He emphasizes, “Innovation is an evolving process, and while it’s essential to strive for perfection, taking action is equally crucial. We need to boost engagement, invite more private equity participation, and continually fuel innovation. The energy transition has begun, and it’s imperative to maintain its momentum. While there’s only been one new lithium project in the past five years, the potential is vast. It’s time to shift from discussions to tangible actions and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Daniel Layton’s engaged speech highlights Ensorcia Group’s strong commitment to driving tangible change in the lithium industry and worldwide green transition. After his active participation at the UNGA 78 events last week in New York, he is looking to raise awareness among world leaders present at the IAE Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit organized this week in Paris.