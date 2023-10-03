Introducing the Crownline Air Cooler with Remote Control – AC-247: Perfect Cooling Solution

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is a renowned electrical brand in the UAE that specialises in making appliances for homes and kitchens, as well as cleaning supplies for offices and outdoor use. They provide an extensive range of items to satisfy the needs of consumers on a daily basis.

Crownline Air Cooler with Remote Control – AC-247 guarantees to transform your home cooling experience, delivering comfort even in the sweltering summer heat. Featuring state-of-the-art airflow technology, the AC-247 is designed to deliver the highest level of cooling efficiency. With a large fan coverage area, it’s an excellent alternative for families looking for some relief from the heat.

Here are some outstanding features of Crownline Air Cooler with Remote Control – AC-247:

Bladeless Design: The bladeless design of the AC-247 not only improves safety, particularly in families with children and pets, but also provides a smooth, soothing, and high-velocity airflow for tailored cooling.

Eco-Friendly & Energy Saving: Unlike ordinary air conditioners, the AC-247 is both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. It does not use chemical refrigerants, making it a healthier choice for your family and the environment.

Customisable Cooling: You may customise your cooling experience to your specific preferences with three wind speeds and three settings (normal, sleep, natural), as well as an extra swing feature.

Remote Control & Timer: You can alter settings from up to 20 feet away using the provided remote control. In addition, an 8-hour timer for automated cooling is included.

Easy Maintenance: The AC-247 comes with a monthly filter cleaning reminder as well as a removable 3.5L water tank that is simple to fill and clean.

This summer, don’t let the heat get the best of you. With the Crownline AC-247 Air Cooler, you can feel the difference. Make your home a cool and refreshing retreat. Visit now for more information: https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-air-cooler-with-remote-control-ac-247/. Customers interested in wholesale prices can reach them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae