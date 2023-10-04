Lucintel Forecasts Global Tubular Gel Battery Market to Reach $1.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Tubular Gel Battery market looks promising with opportunities in the utility, telecom, transport, and renewable energy markets. The global tubular gel battery market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for tubular gel batteries in the automotive sector, growing need for reliable and long-lasting batteries, and rising government initiative towards adoption of renewable energy and energy storage technologies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tubular gel battery market to 2030 by type (<100 Ah, 100Ah-200Ah, and >200Ah), application (utility, telecom, transport, renewable energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, <100 Ah, 100Ah-200Ah, and >200Ah are the major segments of tubular gel battery market by type. Lucintel forecasts that 100Ah-200Ah is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, renewable energy will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Exide Technologies, Hoppecke, ABB, FIAMM Energy Technology, Sacred Sun, Enersys, Vision, and Shoto are the major suppliers in the tubular gel battery market.

