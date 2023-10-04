Lucintel Forecasts Global Mrd Testing Market to Reach $4.4 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Mrd Testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and specialty clinic, diagnostic laboratory, and academic & research institutes markets. The global MRD testing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing occurrence of blood-related cancers, growing global elderly population, and progress in technology for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in MRD testing market to 2030 by technology (flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and others), application (hematological malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, solid tumors, and others), end use industry (hospitals and specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are the major segments of MRD testing market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that PCR is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals and specialty clinics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Labcorp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Guardant Health, Sysmex Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, ArcherDX, Asuragen, and Arup Laboratories are the major suppliers in the MRD testing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056