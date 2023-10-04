Lucintel Forecasts Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market to Reach $1.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aviation, defense and government, enterprise, maritime, telecom, oil and gas, and space markets. The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the advent of intelligent urban centers, and growing demand for multi-orbit antennas.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in satellite flat panel antenna market to 2030 by type [flat panel antenna for satellite communication (satcom) and flat panel antenna for terrestrial communication], frequency band [L and S Band (1 GHz – 4 GHz), C and X Band (4 GHz – 12 GHz), and Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz – 40 GHz)], steering mechanism (electronically steered antenna, mechanically steered antenna, and hybrid), application (automotive, aviation, defense and government, enterprise, maritime, telecom, oil and gas, and space), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, flat panel antenna for satellite communication (satcom) and flat panel antenna for terrestrial communication are the major segments of satellite flat panel antenna market by type. Lucintel forecasts that flat panel antenna for satellite communication (satcom) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, defense and government will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

ALCAN Systems, ALL.SPACE Networks Limited, Ball Aerospace, C-COM Satellite Systems, China Starwin Science & Technology, Gilat Satellite Networks, Hanwha Phasor, Kymeta Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, and The MTI Corporation are the major suppliers in the satellite flat panel antenna market.

