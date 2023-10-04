Lucintel Forecasts Global Air Bubble Detectors Market to Reach $0.43 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global air bubble detectors market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & healthcare provider, diagnostic laboratory, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology markets. The global air bubble detectors market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are there has been a rise in the occurrence of acute kidney injury, accessibility of temperature-compensated ultrasonic sensors is on the rise, and growing need for hemodialysis machines.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in air bubble detectors market to 2030 by product type (fixed detectors and flexible detectors), technology (ultrasonic sensors and capacitive sensors), application (dialysis & transfusion, cardiopulmonary bypass, infusion & parenteral infusion pumps, diagnostic devices, blood processing equipment, and others), end use (hospitals & healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fixed detectors and flexible detectors are the major segments of air bubble detectors market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that flexible detectors is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals & healthcare providers will remain the largest segmen.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Moog, Introtek International, Sonotec, TE Connectivity, Piezo Technologies, CeramTec TopCo, Siansonic Technology, Strain Measurement Devices, and Biosonix are the major suppliers in the air bubble detectors market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056