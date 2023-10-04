Launch of the Book: “Poetry A Ray of Life” by Priya Mishra (Bholu) (Author)

Posted on 2023-10-04 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Lucknow, India, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publication is glad to announce the launch of “Poetry A Ray of Life,” an enchanting collection of 30 heartfelt poems by Bristi Parvin. These poems are not just writings inked on paper, but also the grief of almost every individual. When adversity shrouded Bristi, she sought peace amid the pages and the hope of a loving life.

People around her, belittled her abilities, but the words she wrote on paper guided her toward a significant life. For Bristi, poetry is not just a form of artistic expression; it’s a lifeline that pulled her from the abyss of BPD and depression. Some verses in this collection depict grief and darkness; some talk about the intricacies of society, while others express the brighter side of life: hope, love, and light. Furthermore, you will discover the intricate connections that weave these poems together.

Order your copies today and delve deeper into the intricacies of life, along with finding your light. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play Books, and Flipkart as of September 7, 2023.

—–

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution