The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) applications market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mixed-signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) applications market looks promising with opportunities in the computer, ICT, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, military & aerospace, medical, and RF markets. The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) applications market is expected to reach an estimated $892.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are its increasing application in a variety of smart devices, including smartphones, tablets and wearables, rising demand of smart home and industrial IoT products and growing use in high-tech applications, such as AI, ML, and 5G.

In this market, standard cell based mixed signal MxSoC and embedded mixed signal MxSoC are the major segments of mixed-signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) applications market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that embedded mixed signal MxSoC is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to rapid expansion of internet of things (IoT) devices.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for smart and connected devices like smartphones, tablets, TVs, and wearable devices.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the region’s economy is expanding rapidly and urbanization is on the rise along with increasing demand of consumer electronics in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Apple, Arm Holdings, Broadcom, Elpida Memory, Freescale Semiconductor, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Infineon Corporation, Intel, LSI, and Marvell Technology are the major suppliers in the mixed-signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) applications market.

