Meningitis diagnostic testing market: An effective treatment to curb the growth of meningitis

Meningitis is an infection and inflammation of the fluid and membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. These membranes are known as meningitis. In the meningitis diagnostic testing market, the information from meningitis typically triggers symptoms such as fever, headache, and stiff neck. Healthcare can diagnose meningitis depending on a medical history, a physical exam, and specific tests. During the exam, the provider may inspect for symptoms of infection surrounding the head, ears, throat, and skin along the spine.

What are the causes of meningitis?

Bacterial meningitis : Bacteria that enter the bloodstream and advance to the brain and spinal cord can cause bacterial meningitis. However, bacterial meningitis can also take place when the bacteria directly invade the meninges. This can be caused by an ear or sinus infection, a skull fracture, and sometimes surgeries. Several strains of bacteria can cause bacterial meningitis, such as streptococcus pneumoniae, neisseria meningitides, Haemophilus influenza, and Listeria monocytogenes.

Viral meningitis: This is usually mild and clears by itself. Most cases in the US are caused by a group of viruses known as enteroviruses. They are the most recurrent in late summer and early fall. Viruses such as herpes simplex virus, HIV, mumps virus, west Nile virus, and others can cause viral meningitis.

According to a research report by Polaris Market Research, the global meningitis diagnostic testing market size & share are estimated to surpass USD 162.62 million by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Risk factors of meningitis

Missing out on vaccination: Risk rises for anyone who hasn’t finished the suggested childhood or adult vaccination schedule.

Age : The majority of cases of adult meningitis take place in children younger than age 5 years. Bacterial meningitis is frequent in those under the age of 20.

Living in a community setting: College students residing in dormitories, personnel or military bases, and children in boarding schools and childcare facilities are at a greater risk of meningococcal meningitis. In the meningitis diagnostic testing market, this is because the bacterium is increased through the respiratory route and expands speedily through large groups.

Expansion of the market in North America

The high adoption rate of contemporary diagnostic equipment, the growing number of diagnostic centers, the increasing number of patients in that region, and the easy accessibility of diagnostic test kits are anticipated to boost the market. For instance, Florida was enduring a critical ongoing meningococcal illness outbreak essentially amongst homosexual and bisexual males involving men who are HIV positive as per the outbreak notification cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April 2021.

Key players

Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ELITech Group, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Luminex Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA, Baxter Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Cepheid, and Pfizer.

Final thoughts

Many cases of death from meningitis are vaccine-preventable, but the advancements in overcoming meningitis lag behind other vaccine-preventable diseases. In the meningitis diagnostic testing market, despite notable improvements in reducing the occurrence of meningitis over the past 20 years, there are yet an approximated 5 million new cases globally and 290 000 deaths from meningitis. To overcome this challenge, there has been an emphasis on the need for a global approach to surveillance and prevention.