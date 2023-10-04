Space electronics market: A prudent add-on for aerospace system

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —Space electronics can be recognized as electronic components such as microprocessors, controllers, memory chips, and application-specific integrated circuits, which are designed and developed for application in satellites, rocket launchers, and deep space probes. Without electronics, a spacecraft or aerospace system would be worthless. In the space electronics market, electronics assists in the functioning of such machines. The aerospace system has to cope with changing environment in space. There are also communication and safety issues. All these can be resolved through the electronics utilized by them.

What is the role played by electronics in the aerospace industry?

: Communication is essential when going to outer space. Each insight, issue, and information is passed through contact. In the absence of aerospace electronics, communication is not feasible as they contain PCB and other components that assist in capturing the signal and sending it back to contact with others. It also helps in the effective transmission of radio signals. Power supply: Whether a satellite or spaceship, any spacecraft requires ample power. Without the power supply, the working of the spacecraft would be unfeasible. Traveling to space needs power which demands accurate distribution of voltage, storage, and energy conversion. High-power brands are the most appropriate for the power supply of an aerospace system. For that purpose, electronics have a strong PCB assembly that is important.

According to a research report by Polaris Market Research, the global space electronics market size was valued at USD 2,919.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The challenges faced by space electronics

: Satellites are transported to space utilizing launch vehicles which are highly robust and intricate machines. But the procedure of take-off generates massive mechanical vibrations, which can give rise to issues such as resonance in the electronic components. Outgassing: Outgassing is where confined gas is freed from materials such as plastic, glues, and adhesives. The air or vapor that is emancipated can deposit material on other devices and restrict or reduce their working in the space electronics market.

Expansion of the market in North America

The North American region dominated the market due to high investment by the US government in advanced space electronics for the improvisation of quality and effectiveness of deep space exploration and satellite communication. Also, the refurbishment of prevailing communications in military platforms, law enforcement agencies, and deprecatory infrastructure are other key factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key players

Key players include BAE Systems, Cobham Limited, Microchip Technology, RUAG Group, STMicroelectronics, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, TT Electronics, Xilinx Inc., Honeywell International, Microsemi Conduction, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Heico Corporation, and Infineon Technologies.

Final thoughts

The advent of small satellites portrays a promising future as they are cheaper in design and progression in industrial technologies that enable their mass production. Startups generate small satellites that permit space companies to carry out missions that large satellites generally grapple with. In the space electronics market, additionally, small satellites are well suited for utilization in a proprietary wireless communication network for scientific observation, data gathering, and monitoring the Earth using GPS.