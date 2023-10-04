Manga market: An insight into the Japanese comic world

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —Manga is the Japanese word for comics published in Japan. Manga can be for entertainment or education. Albeit in the US, manga for entertainment is translated chiefly and published. The Manga market caters to all age groups, and it is not something seen as for children as juxtaposed to how sometimes American comics are viewed. In Japan, manga is published in manga magazines such as Shonen Jump or Shojo Beat, multiple characters at a time, then republished into tankobon volumes.

Various manga genres?

Shojo : Shojo refers to a young woman in Japanese, and the target age is under 18 years of age. Shojo manga commonly features young female protagonists. The stories in Shojo manga may be connected to romance, magical girls, or even comedies. Examples of Shojo include “Sailor Moon,” “Love Com,” and “Kimi ni Todoke.”

Shonen: Shonen means young man. The target audience is boys under 18 years of age. Manga labeled under this category typically has male protagonists and features stories of action, adventure, and fantasy. Shonen is the best-selling category of manga and boasts several longest-running series. Examples of these series are "One Piece," "Bleach," "Case Closed/Detective Conan," and "Attack on Titan."

According to a research report by Polaris Market Research, the global manga market size & share are estimated to surpass USD 53.57 million by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

How to read the manga?

Manga reads from right to left, which takes some getting used to. Frequent sound effects can be witnessed drawn with the Japanese characters. The manga market uses distinct visual language such as sweat drops, deformations, and huge eyes to show character emotion. There will be poses like the orz or gestures like akabe. Also, words will be added to the end of names, such as chan and san. These are known as honorifics. They work like saying Mr. and Mrs.

The characteristics of manga style

Face : The face is the first characteristic noticed in the manga characters. With big eyes, an almond-shaped face, and a tiny mouth, the face stands out over the rest of the body. With a swift switch from distance to close shot, the face is the crucial drawing into the character and maintaining the emotion of the story.

Clothing and accessories: The way a manga character dresses and accessories represents who and what they are. For instance, if the character is spiritual, they may adorn a cloak or a piece of cloth that floats to describe the spiritual plane.

Expansion of the market in North America

The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the wide presence of retail stores and high consumer spending capacity in countries such as the US and Canada. For instance, as per the data published by Publisher Weekly in 2020, there were more than 2000 independent comic magazines and book shops accessible in the US alone.

Key players

Some of the major players operating in the global market include Akita Publishing, Good Smile Company, Kadokawa Corporation, Kodansha, Shogakukan, Yen Press, VIZ Inc., Hitotsubashi Group, Houbunsha, Bilibili Comics., Seven Seas Entertainment, Shueisha Inc., IDW Media, DMG Entertainment, Futubasha Publishers, and Archie Comics.

Final thoughts

Manga is going digital in Japan, and the sector saw a 27.1% increase in 2016, while sales of paper manga saw a record year-on-year decline of 7.4%. Annual sales of digital comics may surpass that of paper for the first time. One of the significant ways that digital manga is commencing to overtake print is primarily due to manga apps. In the past several years, in manga market, many organizations have launched manga apps. These lead users to read chapters or some volumes. Their business model is such that if people want to read further, the apps charge them in-app currency, frequently called coins or tickets.