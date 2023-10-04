Triveni Packaging Trading Company LLC to Participate in Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Triveni Packaging Trading Company LLC, a leading supplier of packaging solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MEASA) region, announced its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, the largest food and beverage processing and packaging event in the region. The event will be held from November 7-9, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Triveni Packaging will showcase its wide range of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at the event, including:



Food packaging solutions: Triveni Packaging offers a wide range of food packaging solutions, including flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and metal packaging. The company’s food packaging solutions are designed to meet the needs of a variety of food and beverage industries, including dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and confectionery.



Beverage packaging solutions: Triveni Packaging also offers a variety of beverage packaging solutions, including PET bottles, glass bottles, and cans. The company’s beverage packaging solutions are designed to meet the needs of a variety of beverage industries, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, water, and beer.



Pharmaceutical packaging solutions: Triveni Packaging also offers a variety of pharmaceutical packaging solutions, including blisters, bottles, and vials. The company’s pharmaceutical packaging solutions are designed to meet the strict requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.



Triveni Packaging is thrilled to be a part of Gulfood Manufacturing 2023, the most important food and beverage processing and packaging event in the MEASA region. This is a great chance for us to share our innovative and sustainable packaging solutions with a global audience. We look forward to meeting with current and potential customers at the event to discuss their packaging needs.

Join us from 7 – 9 November 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre for the most significant gathering of its kind in the MEASA region. Hall No: 4, Stand No: C4-17 & B4-18

About Triveni Packaging Trading Company LLC



Triveni Packaging Trading Company LLC is a leading supplier of packaging solutions in the Middle East and North Africa (MEASA) region. The company offers a wide range of packaging solutions for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Triveni Packaging is committed to providing its customers with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that meet their specific needs.



About Gulfood Manufacturing



Gulfood Manufacturing is the largest food and beverage processing and packaging event in the Middle East and North Africa (MEASA) region. The event is held annually in Dubai and attracts over 97,000 visitors from over 190 countries. Gulfood Manufacturing is a great opportunity for food and beverage manufacturers, processors, and packaging suppliers to showcase their products and services to a global audience.



For more details visit our website :

https://www.trivenipackaging.com/