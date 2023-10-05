The Global Advanced Materials For Display Technology Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

https://www.lucintel.com/advanced-materials-for-display-technology-market.aspx

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global advanced materials for display technology market looks promising with opportunities in the laptop & LCD display and television markets. The global advanced materials for display technology market is expected to reach an estimated $233.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are significantly growing demand for advanced materials in the chemical sector, high demand for smart display materials, and increasing adoption of OLED screens in smartphones, laptops and television.

In this market, TN panel, VA panel, and IPS panel are the major segments of advanced materials for display technology market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that IPS panel is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost of production.

Within this market, television will remain the largest segment due to the increasing volume of advanced materials used in TV screens to achieve precise color reproduction and maximum brightness.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for smart display technologies and growing significant investment in R&D activities in the region.

Dupont, Merck, Xintek, Henkel, Toray Industries, Applied Materials, Nissan Chemical, Unidym, Sanritz, and Shijiazhuang Chengzhi Yonghua Display Materials are the major suppliers in the advanced materials for display technology market.

