Lucintel Forecasts Global Bariatric Surgery Market to Reach $2.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bariatric surgery market looks promising with opportunities in the ambulatory surgical center, bariatric surgery clinic, and hospital pharmacy markets. The global bariatric surgery market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of obesity and rising demand for less invasive methods for bariatric surgeries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in bariatric surgery market to 2030 by device type (assisting devices, implantable devices, and others), procedure (adjustable gastric band, gastric sleeve surgery, gastric bypass, and others), end use (ambulatory surgical center, bariatric surgery clinics, hospital pharmacies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, assisting device and implantable device are the major segments of bariatric surgery market by device type. Lucintel forecasts that assisting device is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, bariatric surgery clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continous development of healthcare infrastructure and presence of key players in the region.

Medtronic, Ethicon, Apollo Endosurgery, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen, Allergan, Conmed, Cousin Biotech, Cook Medical, and Olympus are the major suppliers in the bariatric surgery market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056