Lucintel Forecasts Global Bio-Imaging Market to Reach $17.0 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bio-imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the clinic, diagnostic center, hospital, and laboratory markets. The global bio-imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $17.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of bio imaging instrument as an advancements in the imaging technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and aging world population, and increasing number of diagnostic centers and radiopharmaceuticals.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in bio-imaging market to 2030 by type (elastography, magnetic resonance imaging, medical ultrasonography or ultrasound, and X-ray radiography), technology (medical and molecular), end use (clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, elastography, magnetic resonance imaging, medical ultrasonography or ultrasound, and X-ray radiography are the major segments of bio-imaging market by type. Lucintel forecasts that X-ray radiography is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption of emergency medicine, orthopedics, and general radiology.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to significantly growing developed infrastructure and advanced imaging facilities that enables hospitals to streamline their operations.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to presence of well-established healthcare systems, sophisticated medical facilities, increasing incidence of cancer and cardic diseases, and high adoption of healthcare insurance policies among the population particularly in the USA.

Bioclinica, Bracco Imaging, Fonar, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Covidin, GE Healthcare, and Gammamedica are the major suppliers in the bio-imaging market.

