Lucintel Forecasts Global Dermatology Devices Market to Reach $1.3 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dermatology devices market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic markets. The global dermatology devices market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in prevalence of skin diseases, growing inclination towards minimally invasive instruments, and rising cases of aging associated diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in dermatology devices market to 2030 by product (diagnostic devices and treatment devices), application (skin cancer diagnosis, psoriasis, skin rejuvenation, and warts), end use (hospitals, and clinics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, diagnostic devices, and treatment devices are the major segments of dermatology devices market by product. Lucintel forecasts that treatment devices is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for devices aiding disease management and rising number of surgical procedures utilizing these devices.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing number of visits for skin disease diagnostic and treatments and wider adoption of advanced technologies in hospitals.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing recognition of aesthetic treatments, a rapid upswing in healthcare spending, ready access to advanced technologies, and the robust presence of established industry leaders in this region.

Quest Medical Imaging B.V., Stryker, Karl Storz, Olympus, and Hamamatsu Photonics are the major suppliers in the dermatology devices market.

