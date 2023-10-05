The Global Dielectric Material For Display Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dielectric material for display market looks promising with opportunities in the transparent, conventional, 3D, and flexible display markets. The global dielectric material for display market is expected to reach an estimated $80.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand of LCD and OLED displays, rising need for high-definition and large screens in smartphones, televisions, and other gadgets, and increasing inclination towards remote work and online learning across the globe.

In this market, LCD, LED, OLED, and TFT-LCD are the major segments of dielectric material for display market by technology.

Lucintel forecasts that LED is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its high-quality displays and increasing acceptance of curved screens across a wide range of applications.

Within this market, conventional will remain the largest segment due to increasing application of liquid crystal displays and plasma displays owing to its low cost and longer life span.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in demand for high-quality displays and presence of major display manufacturers in the region.

Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Samsung, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Sakai Chemical Industry, LG Chem, Dongjin Semichem, Nitto Denko Corporation, and ENF Technology are the major suppliers in the dielectric materials for display market.

