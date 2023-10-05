Lucintel Forecasts Global Electronic Security System Market to Reach $76.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic security system market looks promising with opportunities in the government, transportation, industrial, banking, and hotel markets. The global electronic security system market is expected to reach an estimated $76.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are continuous expansion of smart cities, extensive use of electronic security systems in apartment buildings, and rising government spending on security systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic security system market to 2030 by product (surveillance security system, alarming system, access & control system, and others), end use industry (government, transportation, industrial, banking, hotels, and others) , and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, surveillance security system, alarming system, and access & control system are the major segments of electronic security system market by product. Lucintel forecasts that surveillance security system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use to prevent and respond to security threats, theft, and vandalism.

Within this market, government will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of electronic security systems in this sector to monitor, identify, and respond to a variety of threats, such as terrorist threats, cyberattacks, natural disasters, and public emergencies.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing number of retail outlets, increasing population’s disposable income, and rapid automation in industrial and commercial settings of the region.

Lockheed Martin, G4S, Bosch Security Systems, Auto Clear, FLIR Systems, Hitachi, IBM, Siemens, Thales, and Axis Communications are the major suppliers in the electronic security system market.

