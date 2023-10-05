Lucintel Forecasts Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market to Reach $0.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global eosinophilic esophagitis market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. The global eosinophilic esophagitis market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising awareness of eosinophilic esophagitis, growing cases of food and environmental allergies, and expanding need for advanced diagnostic equipment for disease early identification and better monitoring.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in eosinophilic esophagitis market to 2030 by drug type (corticosteroids, proton pump inhibitor, and late stage pipeline drugs), end use (hospital, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, corticosteroid, proton pump inhibitor, and late stage pipeline drug are the major segments of eosinophilic esophagitis market by drug type.

Lucintel forecasts that proton pump inhibitor is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its substantial application to reduce stomach acid production.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Esocap, Glaxosmithkline, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Astrazeneca, Sanofi, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda Pharmaceutical are the major suppliers in the eosinophilic esophagitis market.

