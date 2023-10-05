Orthopedic Surgeon Richard Meyer, Jr Md Revolutionizes Complex Surgeries In New Orleans

New Orleans, USA, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Orthopedic surgeon, Richard Meyer Jr, MD, has revolutionized the way complex surgical procedures are performed in New Orleans. Meyer Jr. MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with over 20 years of surgical experience, is the 1st surgeon in Louisiana to use the CI Computer Navigation System to perform Knee Replacement Surgery. He has also served as a clinical instructor of anterior approach total hip replacements and patient-specific knee replacements both in the U.S. and overseas.

At Meyer Jr. Richard L MD, Dr. Richard Meyer routinely performs Robotic Surgery, Computer Navigated Surgery, Partial Knee Replacements, Total Hip and Knee Replacements, as well as Complex Revisions. His years of experience ensure that his patients benefit from the best, safest, and most successful treatment available.

Dr. Meyer is married to dermatologist Dr. Sharon Meyer and enjoys sports and photography. He opened his practice over twenty years ago and has since grown to become the premier orthopedic surgeon in New Orleans. His commitment to providing patients with the highest quality of care has made Meyer Jr. Richard L MD a top choice for orthopedic surgeries.

“At Meyer Jr. Richard L MD, we are proud of the excellence and technology we are able to provide our patients,” said Dr. Richard Meyer. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these high-level surgical treatments to the New Orleans community.”

For more information and to set up an appointment, visit https://drrichardmeyer.com/. For more information please contact us at osnobiologics@gmail.com or by phone at 1 (504) 897-7877.

Dr. Richard Meyer is a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience in Robotic Surgery, Computer Navigated Surgery, Partial Knee Replacements, Total Hip and Knee Replacements, and Complex Revisions. He is the first Louisiana physician to use the CI Computer Navigation System to perform Knee Replacement Surgery. Dr. Meyer is a clinical instructor of anterior approach total hip replacements and patient-specific knee replacements and has taught and demonstrated these techniques in the U.S. and internationally. Established in 1992, Dr. Meyer is married with three children to dermatologist Dr. Sharon Meyer.

