Lucintel Forecasts Global Healthcare Data Collection And Labeling Market to Reach $2.6 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global healthcare data collection and labeling market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, clinics, and others markets. The global healthcare data collection and labeling market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in healthcare industry, increasing adoption of AI and ML in healthcare, and rising preference towards personalized and remote patient monitoring.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in healthcare data collection and labeling market to 2030 by data type (image/video, audio, and text), end use (hospitals, clinics, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, image/video, audio, and text are the major segments of healthcare data collection and labeling market by data type. Lucintel forecasts that image/video is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms in the healthcare industry.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to presence of well-established healthcare systems, sophisticated medical facilities, and adoption of AI and machine learning in healthcare.

Alegion, Labelbox, Imerit, Cogito Tech, Appen, Shaip, Snorkel Ai, Infloks, Datalabeller, and Centaur Labs are the major suppliers in the healthcare data collection and labeling market.

