Eyewear Industry: Expansion, Collaborations, Research and Development, 2023 – 2030

Contact Lenses Market Report Highlights

The global Contact Lenses Market size was estimated at USD 17.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The silicone hydrogel material segment captured a significant revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly over time owing to the flexibility, comfort, and oxygen permeability offered by silicone hydrogel-based lenses

The toric design segment is estimated to record a CAGR of over 11.0% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the advantages associated with them. These lenses are suitable for patients with both astigmatism as well as refractive errors at the same time. They help in correcting the corneal shape, which is responsible for refractive errors

The corrective segment accounted for a sizeable revenue share in 2022 owing to increased demand for majorly recognized corrective lenses, such as multifocal, bifocal, spherical, and toric

The e-commerce distribution channel segment is expected to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This can be credited to the easy availability of several brands on a single portal and also the convenience of buying online

In terms of usage, the daily disposable segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10.0% over the forecast period. These lenses offer greater convenience and are easy to use and do not require additional care, such as storage or disinfection when not in use

North America captured the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2022 due to the increased product demand on account of the high cases of refractive errors in the region

Smart Glasses Market Report Highlights

The global Smart Glasses Market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The audio smart glasses type has been the largest segment as it produces crystal clear sound without any hinderances from outside, allowing it to achieve a market share of over 28% from 2023 to 2030

Based on glass tinting technology, the Electrochromic (EC) segment accounted for highest CAGR during forecast period. This can be attributed to the ability to control the tint level depending upon the environment

The android segment accounted for the largest market share of over 48% in the smart glasses market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the easy-to-use interface of android operating system

Based on connectivity, the bluetooth segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% of the overall market in 2022 owing to its easy to use connectivity of smart glasses with smartphones, tablets, among others

The healthcare smart glasses segment is expected to register fastest CAGR growth of over 29% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its features that enable the user to maintain eye contact with the patient while maintaining full situational awareness

North America accounted for the largest market share of near 35% in 2030, this is due to the investment and technological advancement from the key manufacturers in the region

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the eyewear industry continuously seek various initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and new product launches. These vendors have significant eyewear industry expertise and a global strategic presence. This, in turn, has enabled these companies to defend their position in the market successfully.

Key players operating in the Eyewear industry are:

Google LLC

Amzon Inc.

Microsoft Corportaion

Lenovo

Sony Corportaion

